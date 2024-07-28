'Shouldn't The Unvaccinated Be Dead': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Sharpens His Anti-Vaxxer Credentials Through A Post On Vaccines

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

The pandemic or the COVID years are behind us, well, mostly. But the discourse on the same, which has acquired myriad avenues, continues to lurk around, slipping into different conversations from time to time.

Musk's Covid Jibe

One of the biggest names that was visible during the Covid pandemic and the chaos that unfolded in those 3 years was Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Musk, who advocated the active functioning of companies during the peak of the pandemic, rose through the ranks of the myriad Anti-Vaxxers in the US.

The richest person in the world has often questioned the efficacy of vaccines and raised concerns over the vaccine mandates around the globe, particularly in the US.

In a recent post that extended his "issue' with vaccines, Musk took to his own social media profile, X and posted a meme. The meme, is an image with a still of actor Brad Pitt from the David Fincher film 'Fight Club'. The image read, "It's been three years; shouldn't all the unvaccinated be dead by now?"

This rhetoric from the South African-born tech-mogul was a jibe at the vaccination system of the United States. The US, like many countries around the globe, had a three-shot vaccination regime, which many in the American right opposed.

It is Strawman Argument

Musk, who was generally considered progressive, has incessantly digressed and meandered towards a conservative and, most importantly, Republican view. He has even espoused and endorsed Donald Trump's candidature for the US presidency in the 2024 election.

One user rebuted Musk and replied to his post, saying, "No scientist, and I mean not one scientist, said all of the unvaccinated would be dead by now. This is a common straw man many who didn’t like government overreach (I didn’t like it either) and anti-vaxxers use."

To this, Musk sardonically and almost rudderlessly replied, saying. "LOL".