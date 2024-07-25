Elon Musk Announces Starlink's Expansion to Over 1,000 Aircraft, Bringing High-Speed Internet to the Skies

Elon Musk |

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, announced on Thursday that more than 1,000 aircraft are now using the cost-effective internet service Starlink. As per the company's statement, Starlink ensures that travelers have access to high-speed internet as soon as they board the aircraft.

Using Starlink while flying "feels like you're on a high-speed ground fiber connection," according to a tech billionaire post on social media platform X.

With a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps per terminal and a latency of less than 99 ms, Starlink offers high-speed internet on flights. Among other things, this enables passengers to play games online, watch videos, and make calls.

'Starlink has announced agreements for in-flight internet service with JSX Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Zipair, and Qatar Airways, among other airlines.



Starlink now operating on over 1000 aircraft!



Using Starlink on a plane feels like you’re on a high speed ground fiber connection. https://t.co/r05zfnKHIJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Starlink in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone, an African country, is currently the 100th country on the planet and the 10th in Africa to be connected to Starlink, according to information that Musk recently shared on a post from the social media platform X.

The business introduced Starlink in Fiji and Indonesia in May. According to Musk, ordering Starlink's high-speed internet service does not require a long-term commitment. Additionally, Sri Lanka has given its preliminary approval for the satellite-based internet service to offer internet access in the island nation.

Last month, Starlink also launched their services in Madagascar, The launch was announced by SpaceX's post on social media, X.

Read Also Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi On Being Most Followed World Leader On X

Starlink in India

The Indian government has not yet approved the internet service, though. The technical requirements were assessed in compliance with the nation's licensing requirements, and the commercial portion was evaluated based on factors like foreign investment and others.