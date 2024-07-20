Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi On Being Most Followed World Leader On X

Texas: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform 'X'.

Taking to X, Musk stated, "Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!"

Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

Musk's statement came after PM Modi became the world's most-followed leader in office, on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 million followers.

Number Of Followers Of Other Famous Personalities

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million). He is also ahead of global celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.2 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes, including Virat Kohli (64.2 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million).

Number Of Followers Of Other Indian Politicians

While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav (19.9 million), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (7.4 million), Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (6.3 million), his son Tejashwi Yadav (5.2 million) and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar 2.9 million followers.

Interestingly, in the last three years, PM Modi's X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users. His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers, respectively.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone.

PM Modi has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots. With a blend of insightful and engaging posts on X, the PM has captivated millions around the globe.