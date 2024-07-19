Elon Musk Mocks Microsoft Amid Global Cloud And Service Outage

Elon Musk | AFP Photo

The recent Microsoft global outage has swept across the globe. From malfunctioning devices to flight services, it has affected people from various walks of life.

This is arguably one of the biggest tech fiascos in the recent past, and, this includes the outage faced by Meta and its platform in the recent past.

Reactions have already started pouring in and one of the names that often stands out under such circumstances is Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. Elon Musk has often taken such situations and tried to use them to his advantage, by mocking his rival brands.

This time again, he took to his own social media platform, X, which he famously purchased for USD 44 billion. Reacting to the matter, Musk, reposted an old post of his in which he sardonically derided Microsoft and called it 'Microhard'.

Before that, while reacting to another post on the matter, Musk mocked the Satya Nadella-run company by posting a laughing emoji to the previous post. The original post in itself, took a dig at the trillion-dollar company and indicated the chaos around it as its cloud service Azure went down. All this while, Musk's own platform, X remained functional