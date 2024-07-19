Spicejet, Indigo And Akasa Face Operational Issues Amid Global Microsoft Cloud Outage

Representational photo | X/@flyspicejet

Amid the global Microsoft outage that appears to have affected not just the company's marquee Windows operating system but also the company's coveted cloud system, Azure has thrown a wrench in many systems around the globe.

In addition to your device malfunctioning due to an issue with the OS, many are also reporting issues with the company's Azure system. This has resulted in many US airlines grounding their services, bringing air traffic to a grinding halt.

#ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

In a new update in the matter, Indian airlines also appear to have been affected by this development. India's low-cost airline, Spicejet, took to its official X account to report a technical glicth the airline is facing. The airline has not sighted the Azure outage as an the reason, but said, "#ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."

As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

In addition, one of the country's largest airline, Indigo also took to their account to announce the same.

The post sighted Azure outage and said, "As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs."

Rakesh Juhnjuhnwala, who founded Akasa Airlines also sighted technical glitches while acknowledging the disruption. The airline in its post on X said, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently, we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters."

According to new developments emerging in the matter, the Indian government has reportedly spoken to the Microsoft corporation on the matter, given the severity of the issue at hand.

Reaction have poured into the matter, and many including Elon Musk have reacted to the issue, he took to his personal account to mock the company.