Angel One, 5Paisa Down: Users Complain Of Glitches; Suffer Losses

The malfunctioning of trading platforms has become a routine event in the recent past.
In a recent development, another wave of erroneous or non-operational services has hit another bunch of trading platforms.
This time, it is Angel One and 5 Paisa. This development came to light as users took to their social media profiles one account of not being able to place orders to complete transactions on their trading orders on these platforms.
Many disgruntled users took to X to express their disillusionment. One user accused the platform, 5 Paisa, of scam and said, "What the hell is this with @5paisa and no body taking action against these scammers... I have live recordings of their shameless activities.. I am not able to sell my positions because it's showing there is nothing in the pending order. @SEBI_India."
This user was not alone as many joined the chorus of non-operational services.
Others also complained of Angel One now working
One exasperated user tagged the BSE and said, "@AngelOne @AnilSinghvi_ @BSEIndia Server Down of angle one. It's not working. Kindly take a strict action"
Another user said that, despite multiple attempts, he was facing continuous errors.
Some concerned users took to X and accused the platforms of conducting a scam
Screengrab of 5Paisa's response |
5Paisa, while responding to these concerns said, "Hi, due to global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible."
A few weeks ago, a similar development came to pass when major platforms like Zerodha and Groww reported issues with their services, as users complained of not being able to place orders through these trading platforms.