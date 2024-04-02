Akasa Air Faces 'Check-In System' Issues At Multiple Airports Across India; Check Details Inside

Akasa Air Flight | File Photo

Akasa Air, a prominent airline, on Tuesday, alerted passengers via their social media platform X about intermittent issues with their check-in systems at several airports across India. The affected airports include Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, and Varanasi.

In a statement, Akasa Air advised passengers with immediate travel plans to utilise online check-in facilities available on their website or mobile app to ensure a seamless travel experience. In addition to this, passengers were encouraged to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure times.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, Akasa Air assured passengers that their teams are working to resolve the issues at the earliest. They also provided a dedicated helpline, the Akasa Care Centre, reachable at +91 9606 112131, for passengers requiring assistance.

#TravelUpdate: We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our check-in systems at select airports – Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune and Varanasi. For a seamless travel experience, we request all passengers with immediate travel plans to check-in online… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) April 2, 2024

This announcement by Akasa Air comes amid aviation watchdog DGCA asking Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays amid non-availability of pilots causing flight disruptions for the airline.

Protest against pay revision

A day after the carrier announced reducing operations due to non-availability of crew and other operational reasons, some commanders as well as first officers of its A320 fleet are also reporting sick to protest pay revisions due to signing of new contracts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said in view of various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.

The officials of the DGCA are also monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with requirements for providing facilities to passengers in case of flight cancellations and delays.

This is to minimise the inconvenience to passengers, the regulator said.

On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said it is monitoring the situation of Vistara flight cancellations.

"However, flight operations are managed by Airlines themselves. Airlines have to comply with DGCA norms to ensure passenger facilitation in case of cancellation or delay of flights," the ministry said in a post on X.

Ministry of Civil Aviation is monitoring the situation of Vistara flight cancellations. However, flight operations are managed by Airlines themselves. Airlines have to comply with DGCA norms to ensure passenger facilitation in case of cancellation or delay of flights. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 2, 2024

Many passengers have taken to social media to complain about flight delays and cancellations.

In recent weeks, discontent has been simmering among pilots at Vistara, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, following the new contracts wherein there are concerns that fixed pay component is getting reduced and there is more flying-linked incentive in the salary structure.

The new contracts that will bring parity between pilots of Vistara and Air India have been introduced as part of the ongoing merger process.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Many first officers of Vistara's A320 fleet have been reporting sick in the past few weeks and on Monday alone, around 50 flights were cancelled and many were delayed as there were not enough pilots to operate flights.

Vistara has a fleet of 70 planes comprising 63 aircraft from A320 family and 7 wide-body Boeing 787s. As per the summer schedule, which started from March 31, the airline is to operate little over 300 flights daily.

In a statement on Monday, Vistara said it had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network," the airline had said and also apologised for the disruptions.