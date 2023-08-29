 Geetansh Goyal: Punjab Boy Sets Record By Chanting Hanuman Chalisa In Lesser Than 2 Mins, Gets Invite To Meet President Murmu (WATCH)
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Punjab: A 5-year-old boy, Geetansh Goyal from Punjab’s Bathinda created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in record time and has been invited by the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President Droupadi Murmu. Geetansh created the record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in a duration of 1 minute and 54 seconds, at the age of 4 years and three months.

Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa; watch video

article-image

Inks his name in records

For the feat, he has received an appreciation certificate from the ‘India Book of Records’ and the ‘Title of Grandmasters in Records Breaking’ from the ‘World Records University’.

Invite to meet the President

Geetansh’s father Dr Vipin Goel, while speaking to ANI said, “Yesterday we received a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhawan stating that a mail has been sent to us and that our child will be meeting the president. We felt very happy.”

“We are feeling very proud that a child created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of 4 years and 3 months. He won the gold medal and on August 30, we were invited by the President. God has blessed the child”, he further said.

article-image

