Ganeshotsav 2022: Singham Bappa is here at Vile Parle Police Station

Meet 'Police Bappa' at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai. |

'Police Bappa' was welcomed at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai for this year's Ganeshotsav.

Inspector Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS said that the concept is to spread awareness related to crime, traffic rules and particularly, cyber fraud. A Marathi song is also played alongside for the same.

Bappa dressed in police uniform, with gun and those police boots had an altogether different swag.

The concept is to spread awareness related to crime, traffic rules & particularly, cyber fraud. A Marathi song is played alongside for awareness: Inspector Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS pic.twitter.com/uffWNhuq7g — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Hope that the police accomplish in their mission to create awareness amongst people through 'Police Bappa'.

This is not the first time that Mumbai police thought 'out of the box' to aware people. Earlier too, they created awareness through their Instagram posts.

