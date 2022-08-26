Mumbai Police's Science punch in its latest awareness posts

Listen Mumbaikars- Mumbai Police says Dial 100 is proactive |

Mumbai Police once again showed its creativity with its catchy social media posts. This time, it is about Dial 100. It wants Mumbaikars to know they are always proactive and available for Mumbai citizens.

They also posted that no touching, only reporting. If you find any suspicious object, explosive or anti-social. Kindly dial 100.

Hey, remember how you as a science students used to learn fundas or hacks to elements from periodic table. Chemistry is not just about the pyaar-shyaar' in reel and real life but also primarily about the elements and their reactivity. Looks like Mumbai police is wearing the shoes of a chemistry lover in their recent post!!...

Earlier, they put a post on Say no to drugs, Hosh mein aao. To convey the same, they came up with merging the knowledge from biology subject with their message. The post read: Stay away from ‘grass-lighting’ your own lives! It’s a ‘joint’ effort by your mind & body.

Joints in our body were compared to drugs- joints. Extremely innovative, isn't it??..

Mumbai police take utmost care to keep its social media users entertained with their posts that not only create awareness or to spread their message but they are also catchy and creative.

Mumbaikars: Thank you Mumbai Police for the same!!....