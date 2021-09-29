'Funny when Aussies speak about spirit of cricket': Shane Warne slams Ashwin for altercation with Morgan; netizens call it ironic

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has given his take on the altercation between KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday and said the latter's act on the field was 'disgraceful'.

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16had every right to nail him !!!!" tweeted Shane Warne.

As soon as the tweet was out, it earned the wrath of Ashwin's fans who called the criticism unjust and appalling.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:46 PM IST