IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: R Ashwin and Tim Southee gets into argument mid-match; watch video

Mumbai: A lot of drama is being witnessed in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. As DC's batting collapsed against KKR's bowling attack, DC's lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the New Zealand pacer Tim Southee got into a heated argument after the latter dismissed Ashwin in the very first ball of the last over.

Ravichandran Ashwin came down the track and decided to hit a pull shot and go for a six. The ball went up in the air and Nitish Rana took the catch at the deep backward square.

Soon after his dismissal, Ashwin walked towards Tim Southee to chat about the issue that might have been related to the previous over where Ashwin and Pant stole a run in the last ball of the 19th over.

The situation got heated and words were exchanged between the two and later with KKR captain Eoin Morgan when he tried to intervene. However, DC skipper Dinesh Kartik stepped in and managed to part them away ending the argument.

KKR, who elected to bowl after winning the toss, restricted DC to 127/9 in 20 overs. Ashwin, during KKR's innings, managed to get his revenge of sorts as he dismissed KKR captain Eoin Morgan for a duck.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:02 PM IST