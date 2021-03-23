Fully covered man urinates on Asian-American woman aboard New York train, act caught on camera

In a shockingly vile incident, a man in the New York City urinated on a 25-year-old Asian-American woman inside a Queen-bound F train.

The victim was travelling in the train around 1.30 pm on Saturday when a man dressed fully in black came and stood awfully close to her in the train. Uncomfortable, she shifted a little towards the right when she spotted that the, possibly 60-year-old man's penis was pointed at her and there was urine all over her bag and jacket.

'So I scooted to my right and noticed that his penis was pointed at me and that there was urine on my bag and jacket,' the victim told the blog AsianFeed. 'We made eye contact but he didn’t say anythin,' she added.

When the perpetrator was about to get down from the train at the 75th Avenue station, the woman captured a picture of him with her cellphone. In the picture taken by the victim, the man can be seen dressed in black and face covered with a black mask which revealed grey bushy eyebrows. His jacket displayed a patched US flag.

The victim has filed a report of harassment with the police. An investigation is currently underway. This incident has come to light when the USA is already witnessing a rise in hate crimes against Asians in the country.

Here's how people are reacting to it on Twitter: