Twitter buzzes with demand for stricter gun laws in US after Colorado shooting

Ten people were killed late in a shooting on Monday, March 23, in Boulder, Colorado in the United States of America. There has been a slew of shootouts reported from the US over the last few days. The police are reportedly probing a possible connection to the recent Atlanta shootings.

While details have not been released about the victims, the Boulder Police Department said via Twitter that Officer Eric Talley as well as several civilians have been killed. One injured individual has been taken into custody and the DA contended that this was the alleged shooter.