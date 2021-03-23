Twitter buzzes with demand for stricter gun laws in US after Colorado shooting

Ten people were killed late in a shooting on Monday, March 23, in Boulder, Colorado in the United States of America. There has been a slew of shootouts reported from the US over the last few days. The police are reportedly probing a possible connection to the recent Atlanta shootings.
While details have not been released about the victims, the Boulder Police Department said via Twitter that Officer Eric Talley as well as several civilians have been killed. One injured individual has been taken into custody and the DA contended that this was the alleged shooter.
The attack had begun several hours earlier, with the Boulder Police taking to Twitter to warn that there was an "active shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa". It took almost four hours later to bring the situation under control. The police then held a press conference near the area of shooting.
The news has left the citizens distraught. The repeated news of shootings taking place in the USA has shocked people all over the world. People are taking to Twitter to offer their condolences. People are also demanding strict action against perpetrators and stricter gun laws.
Here's how people are reacting to the Colorado shooting.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)