10 people including cop shot dead in US' Colorado; suspected gunman taken into custody

There has been a slew of shootouts reported from the US over the last few days. 10 people were killed late on Monday in Boulder Colorado. The police are reportedly probing to see whether this is linked in any way to the recent shootings at several Atlanta-area massage parlors that saw at least eight people killed.

While details have not been released about the victims, the Boulder Police Department said via Twitter that Officer Eric Talley as well as several civilians have been killed. One injured individual has been taken into custody and the DA contended that this was the alleged shooter.

"We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking media to honor families' privacy," the Police Twitter handle noted.

The attack had begun several hours earlier, with the Boulder Police taking to Twitter to warn that there was an "active shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa". "AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route," they had cautioned.

In a series of follow-up posts, the police shared details outlining the grim situation. People had been asked to avoid the area as well as refrain from sharing any relevant "tactical information" that they might see on social media.

Eventually, about four hours later, the shelter in place notice was removed at 17th and Grove, and the police held a press conference near the scene of the shooting.