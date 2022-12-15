From starters to desserts, hostel girl send long list of foods she is craving to taste, netizens call it the love for 'Ghar Ka Khaana'

If you've ever stayed away from home, especially in a hostel, you'd understand the joy of coming back home to enjoy the delicious home-cooked meals.
A father took to Twitter sharing a glimpse of the conversation between him and his daughter. The hostel girl who is to return home on December 16 listed out all her food cravings as a menu for the day. Her excitement to try the 'Ghar Ka Khaana' has gone viral on social media.
"Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari! (sic)" her father tweeted with the screenshot of their chat that held the foodie girl's demand. The food items asked for include a variety of delicacies, from starters to the mouth-watering desserts. Also, the menu which is result of cravings is a purely non-veg one.
Check the food list right here:
The tweet has sparked hilarious reactions online. While some said they could relate to the deprivation of good food in hostels, some expressed how lucky she is to have a family who is ready to "oblige". A comment read "start the preparation now," while looking at the long food list shared by the daughter.
Check out reactions:
