From Glenn Close's 'da butt' twerk to Riz Ahmed's perfect husband act, Oscar 2021 most VIRAL moments

The 93rd Academy Award was a distinct one. It broke many traditions, had the most diverse list, earned many cheers and made many mistakes too. It has been trending non-stop on social media on Monday making its memories immortalised digitally.
Here's a look at some of the most viral moments from Oscars 2021:
Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's 'couple goals' moment
All hearts melted when Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza shared an adorable moment as Riz made sure his wife’s hair looked perfect. When the photographers were clicking pictures of the couple, Riz paused for a moment and fixed his wife's hair. Riz Ahmed was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role of a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound of Metal.
Marlee Matlin's glamorous red carpet entry
Actress Marlee Matlin made a lot of news at the Oscars. Firstly, her glamorous red carpet entry.
However, the audience was upset when the Oscar telecast cut Matlin's signed speech mid-way.
Chloe Zhao making history:
Filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars' history to win the best director trophy for her film 'Nomadland'. Twitterati rightfully honoured and cheered for this insanely talented woman making her win go viral.

When actress Yuh-Jung Youn pulled Brad Pitt's leg
Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn called out her Minari producer, and presenter Brad Pitt while accepting the award and said, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Very nice to finally meet you. Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?"
Also, the actress gave a hilarious response when someone asked her what Brad Pitt smells like.
Glenn's 'Da butt' dance
When presenter Lil Rel Howery started a quiz, house DJ Questlove made Glenn Close identifying 'Da Butt', a 1988 single by the band EU (Experience Unlimited). Along with giving the history of the song, Close also demonstrated the moves and Twitterati couldn't stop laughing.
The underwhelming Oscar finale
The Oscar finale left many fans disappointed when an awkward Joquain Phoenix announced that Anthony Hopkins won the award for Best Actor and the ceremony just ended. No speech, no conclusion and wasn't the late actor Chadwick Boseman supposed to win the award?

