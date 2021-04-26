'The true year 2020 representation': Audience calls Oscar 2021's awkward finale worse than 2017's error

If you thought that 2017's Oscar ending was the most chaotic ever, we have news for you!

Today, at the Academy Awards, instead of presenting the 'Best Picture' award at the end, 'Best Actor' was handed out the latest instead.

Now one can assume that this was to end the show by posthumously handing out the award to the late Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. However, that was not the case.

Last year’s winner Joaquin Phoenix, came to the stage and interestingly mumbled that the award for the Best Actor goes to Anthony Hopkins, for The Father.

And the ceremony just ended. No music, no speech on Hopkins’s behalf, just a cut to commercial. Hence, we have a new winner for "The Most Chaotic Oscar Ending."

The last time such a goof-up happened on the Oscar stage was in 2017 when 'La La Land' was incorrectly named best picture winner instead of the actual winner Moonlight. The mistake was corrected shortly after.

Disappointed, the audience has taken to social media to vent out their annoyance, crack jokes and make memes. Twitter, especially, is filled with a lot of tweets about the underwhelming finale of the Academy Awards in 2021.

Here's how the audience has reacted to the finale. Have a look.