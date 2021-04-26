Oscars 2021: Nomadland, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand win top honours; here's complete list of winners

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will go down in history as one that celebrated inclusivity as never before.

From an all-black producing team being nominated for Best Picture, to Asian origin actors taking home the trophy, to deaf and mute presenter Marlee Matlin -- the Oscars this year made space for life in all its diversity.

The awards themselves held little surprise. Chloe Zhao expectedly won the Best Director honour and her film Nomadland won the Best Picture award.

Zhao said, "My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy lifetime journey."

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who portrayed an ageing man battling dementia in The Father, won the Best Actor award. The octogenarian was not present at the ceremony or on video, and his award was accepted by the Academy on his behalf. Others nominated in the category were the late Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun and Gary Oldman.

Nomadland actress Frances McDormand won Best Actress. She was competing against Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan.

Oscars 2021 were held from two locations in Los Angeles -- Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Dolby Theatre has been a venue for Oscars since 2001. However, this year, the live audience capacity was limited to 170 people and the guests were rotating in and out of the ceremony.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom made history by taking the award for Best Hair and Make-up. The winners, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, became the first Black women to win in the category.

The film also took home the Best Costume Design award, for Ann Roth.

Pixar's Soul, toplined by Jamie Foxx, won Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score honour.