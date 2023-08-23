From Bureaucrats To Celebrities, India Feels Proud & Extends Best Wishes For Chandrayaan-3's Safe Landing On Moon

With hours left for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, Indians are feeling proud and extending warm wishes towards the success of the lunar mission. While prayers were carried out at various religious sites, politicians, actors, bureaucrats, and other well-wishers anticipating the moon mission's landing today took to X to share their excitement towards the historic moment. Chandrayaan-3 is said to make a gentle landing on August 23, around 6 pm.

Rocket scientist Divyanshu Poddar, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, Comedian Vir Das, and many others tweeted about Chandrayaan-3 making India proud with a milestone.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Poddar said that he is very hopeful about the mission. "ISRO has built a robust mission and has taken all safety precautions and I think we will be successful this time," he was quoted as saying. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the big day and expressed his happiness over the mission by saying, "This is an extremely happy moment... I pray to god for its successful landing. The entire country is eagerly waiting for it." Wishing the ISRO team all the best, Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar stated, "Our scientists have done a very great job. I wish the entire team who has contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3..." Check videos below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cheered for the success and chanted: "Jai Ho, Vijay Ho." "I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the Chandrayaan3 mission," tweeted High Commissioner Wong sharing a photo from his prayers for a safe landing. Scroll to take a look at the tweets

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People from the entertainment industry too extended their wishes for the country's great mission. Kantara-famed actor Rishab Shetty called it a historic day and expressed that he was thrilled to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23. Comedian Vir Das too revealed he was excited and proud of India's lunar mission. Bollywood actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted in this regard. Check tweets

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)