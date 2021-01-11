From a small town in West Bengal to 15.6 million subscribers on YouTube: FactTechz aka Rakesh Kumar's journey to fame

Rakesh Kumar, popularly known as FactTechz, is an Indian YouTuber with around 15.2 million subscribers and growing.
Hailing from a small town in West Bengal, this 20-year-old YouTube star has created a one of a kind channel, which has over 300 videos, catering to various interesting topics related to scientific facts, tech, mystery theories, culture, astronomy and more. Known for the unique voiceover and engaging visuals, FactTechz is the 'first' Indian YouTube channel to cross a million subscribers in less than a year.
Talking to The Free Press Journal, FactTechz- who featured on Business Insider India's 'Top 10 YouTubers of India List', spoke about how it feels to have millions of subscribers in such a short span of time.
"It really feel gratifying! It's like a dream come true for me because this allowed me express myself in front of so many people, and that is simply awesome. It feels really great to acknowledge the fact that I have touched hearts of more than 1.5 crore people, who have clicked the subscribe button, for my content. As for my feelings, sharing knowledge to my audience is really satisfactory at a very deep level," said Rajesh Kumar.
Sharing an advice for aspiring content creators, Kumar added, "Choose a unique genre! People like novel things. You need to bring something unique, that you are really passionate about and you can create for long term."