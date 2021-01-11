From a small town in West Bengal to 15.6 million subscribers on YouTube: FactTechz aka Rakesh Kumar's journey to fame

Rakesh Kumar, popularly known as FactTechz, is an Indian YouTuber with around 15.2 million subscribers and growing.

Hailing from a small town in West Bengal, this 20-year-old YouTube star has created a one of a kind channel, which has over 300 videos, catering to various interesting topics related to scientific facts, tech, mystery theories, culture, astronomy and more. Known for the unique voiceover and engaging visuals, FactTechz is the 'first' Indian YouTube channel to cross a million subscribers in less than a year.