FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on November 30, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Although there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humor can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.
Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
______________________________________________________________
A bear walks into a bar and says to the bartender, “I’ll have a………… pint of beer please.”
The bartender asks, “Why the big pause?”
The bear replies, “Well, I’ve always had em!”
______________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________
A man walks into a bar and it’s empty – it’s just him and the bartender. He sits down and orders a drink.
workplace jokes
He hears someone whisper, “Pssst…I like your tie.” The man looks around but doesn’t see anyone.
“Pssst…that color looks nice on you.”
He asks the bartender, “Excuse me, but…are you speaking to me?”
The bartender rolls his eyes and says, “No, sorry about that. It’s the peanuts… they’re complimentary.”
______________________________________________________________
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)