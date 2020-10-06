Four years after breaking the internet, Pakistan's blue-eyed chaiwala now owns a café

Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed Pakistani 'chaiwala' who left the internet swooning over him, now owns a café in Islamabad.

Arshad had gone viral in 2016 after a photographer named Jiah Ali shared his pictures on social media. The tea seller became an internet sensation over night and even bagged some acting and modelling projects.

The handsome hunk is now a successful entrepreneur and is the owner of 'Café Chaiwala Rooftop'.

Talking to Urdu News, Arshad said that he has not named the café after himself because the tag 'chaiwala' is a reminder of his beautiful journey.

The model shared a video on Instagram and gave his followers a tour of his café.

Check it out here: