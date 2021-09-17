e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

'Found my spirit animal': Research says female octopuses throw objects at males harassing them; netizens inspired

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Unsplash/@mahdibafande

Patriarchy is an obstruction to the progress of all genders and we need to smash it. By 'we', we mean not only humans but animals also. Recently, researchers have found out that female octopuses sometimes throw objects at males who harass them.

According to a recently published paper, researchers from Australia, Canada and the US have found that female octopuses sometimes throw objects at males attempting to mate with them!

As per The Weather Channel, the study says that the females octopuses mostly hurled materials like silt, shells and rocks simply to remove obstacles in their way or to build nests. However, in some cases, these objects were clearly thrown at nearby male octopuses, especially the ones who attempted to mate with them.

The news went viral on Twitter on surprising Twitterati who totally supported the behaviour. Some even found it hilarious and chuckled a bit.

One Twitter user wrote, "pan-species female solidarity."

Another wrote, "Octopus are my favorite creatures. But this is just, man! This makes them so much more awesome!"

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:02 PM IST
