'Thak gayi sabka song play karte karte': Sympathetic towards #Alexa's plight, netizens make memes

Seems like everybody's favourite voice assistant, Alexa needs a break; at least according to Twitter users, who have flooded the platform with hilarious memes on what Alexa's plight would be, as everyone demands for a song every now and then.

Alexa is a virtual assistant that can be managed simply with your. In 2014, she made her debut accompanying the Amazon Echo smart speaker. She can play music, control your smart home, answer questions, and connect you to your favourite services, keeping you organised, informed, protected, and entertained at all times. Even though human battery can get drained, or even not in the mood, Alexa can never be moody!

Alexa is quite similar to the software that powers your smartphone, except she uses "skills" instead of apps. Alexa, like your smartphone, comes preloaded with a number of skills, while others can be turned on at any time. You'll need an Alexa-enabled device to make Alexa your digital assistant, from which you'll issue commands. The cloud-based voice assistant who is now everyone's favourite can be used with a variety of smart speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices.

#Alexa began trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon Just like several other trends that emerged out of the blue. Have a look at how Netizens have gone crazy with their creativity and humour as they tweeted about Alexa:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:32 PM IST