Former Australian Supercar driver Renee Gracie quits to become a porn star; earns 25K USD a week

Former Australian Supercar driver, Renee Gracie recently gave up on her career in motorsports and switched to the adult entertainment industry. The porn-star, who was Australia's first-ever full-time female Supercars driver, has revealed that her family was extremely supportive of her decision. The 25-year-old, who struggled to make ends meet during her career as a Supercars driver, now allegedly earns $25,000 a week.

In her recent interview with Daily Telegraph, Renee Gracie spoke about how supportive her dad is of her 'drastic' career switch. She said, "Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it. I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success."

Speaking of why she gave up on her former career, said, "I wasn't good at racing, I stopped racing, it's finished, it's done... it's crazy that people think I can't do what I do now because of what I did before. I'm still Renee, I still have a life, I still have another business, I still have a job. For me as a person, nothing's changed."

Meanwhile, Supercars' spokeperson said, "Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie. As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further."