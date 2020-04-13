Now, you can attend a virtual strip club on Instagram Live with The Weeknd, Diplo and other celebs

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and has forced people to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19. While this has also affected the livelihood of people, it is not the same for strippers around the world as virtual strip clubs are now a thing! Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several virtual strip clubs have made their way to Instagram. The guest list of Justin LaBoy's virtual strip club includes stars like The Weknd, Diplo, Lil Yachty and more.

Instagram influencer Justin Laboy and rapper Diddy's son Justin Dior Combs have come up with their online strip show that goes live on the photo-sharing app. The show is called 'Respectfully Justin Show' and has garnered the likes of some of the biggest names in the music industry, professional athletes and thousands of other Instagram users. Strippers have now found a way to earn their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis courtesy to their online fanbase.

Diddy's 26-year-old son Justin Dior Combs spoke to a media outlet about his online strip club. He said, "It started out as us going to live together, and it turned into this crazy thing. People ask me every night if the Live is going on. Justin (LaBoy) has this crazy cult like following, and it's just getting started."

The show begins by Justin LaBoy sharing the details of the dancer's Cash App account so users can send them money. A dancer who was a part of 'Respectfully Justin Show' spoke to Daily Mail and revealed that she has minted a whopping $18,000 through the Instagram Live show. She said that the organizer makes sure they get a 'substantial' amount of money. She also revealed that it is better than a real strip club as she has to perform for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, other gentlemen's clubs have also been using online platforms to give users the same experience. Atlanta's 'Magic City' club has come up with a 'virtual lap dance' show that allows user to tune in with their VR devices.