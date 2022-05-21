'Food cost 100, Bill 5000, Feeling Priceless!' Five star's 9 course meal food review goes viral

We might have sometimes or the other expressed our discontent towards our parent over mundane food preparations, isn't it. Recently, a school kid has penned an essay for a boring routine breakfast being served to him each day.

On days that we don't prefer to have our dabba, what do we do? A click on the various food delivery apps or stepping out to bite some roadside snack, restaurant muches.

In a recent Twitter post gone viral, we can see he experience of a person who visited a well known 5 star eatery. Is the food review in all glitters as gold? Not much or probably not at all!

When the person expressed that he isn't too hurry to stuff a heavy meal and prefer a lighter meal, he ordered to try a 9 course meal from the food place. What did it have on plate and to what quantity?

Oh, plate! There seemed to be more plates and empty spaces in comparison to the quantity of delicacies served. Spotting this the Twitter user wrote, "Now my teeth started acknowledging that they have seen some food, and my tongue is giving mixed signals, as far as stomach is concerned, we’ll get there, I have only spent more than an hour so far!"

Later in his attempt to review the food and his visit to the multi-star cuisine outlet, he tweeted that the experience reminded him to try his mom made food, "With tears in my eyes, I want to call my mother for all those times I refused to eat what she cooked..."

The series of tweets had a free tip text, "...don’t eat these meals with your boss during appraisal time..."

Take a look at the entire Twitter thread, right here:

Check a few reactions on how the internet reacted to this:

Food cost : 100

Bill : 5000

Feeling : Priceless — Zeitgeist (@_Zeitgeist_666) May 21, 2022

Club all the dishes...and its one family meal...they served you...one by one...😜😜and may be costing you a middle class ka whole months grocery budget...🤔🤔 — Renu Nayyar 🇮🇳 (@RenuNayyar1706) May 21, 2022

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:12 PM IST