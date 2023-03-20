Florida man opens house door & spots an alligator there, here's what happened next | Representative Image

A resident of Daytona Beach, a city in Florida, was bitten by an alligator when he casually opened his door for visitors after hearing some noise. Identified as Scot Hollingsworth, the man was enjoying time with his wife when he heard someone knocking on the door. Later, when Scot went to greet there, he found no human but the animal that attacked him.

“It was just total surprise and shock. I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me," the Florida man was quoted as saying in media reports. The incident reportedly took place during the night of March 5.

Scot suffered injuries after the threatening incident of the alligator clamping his upper thigh occurred. He is expected to make a full recovery soon. The alligator which was about 9-ft-long was trapped and euthanised by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, The Guardian reported.

Florida is home to nearly 1.3 million alligators which is said to be a "healthy and stable alligator population."