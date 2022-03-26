Wait, what? Florida man hugs, dances with alligator in viral video

What would you do if an alligator just appeared in front of you during a swim? Run, rush and scream, isn't it! However, that doesn't seem the case with this man from Florida.

In a video shared on Instagram, we could see a man enjoying in the waters along the wild reptile. Wait, what? Yes, you read it right. The now viral clip shows a man dressed in a shade of blue, dancing along an alligator.

The screen text from the video read, "Only in Florida would you see a man dancing with a gator", while the post caption said, "I could only imagine what was going through the alligators head."

Since shared online, just a few hours ago, the clip has hit over 14K views and a thousand likes. Can't still believe of the incident? Watch it yourself, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

ALSO READ PVR Cinemas Sion to stop functioning from THIS date; check here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:29 PM IST