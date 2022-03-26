PVR Cinemas Sion to stop functioning from THIS date; check here

Several movie buffs have been notified over SMS on their phones that PVR Cinemas at Sion, Mumbai would soon end their service.

PVR Cinemas wrote in their message, "Hi, our operations at PVR Sion (E) will stop on 31 Mar. Continue to enjoy PVR experience at PVR Phoenix Market City Kurla..."

As soon as the information reached frequent customers who visited the Sion screen of the PVR brand, they reacted by sharing the update on social media along expressing nostalgia.

It is a known fact that the cinemas was initially called 'Roopam theatres', and later got acquired by 'PVR Cinemas'. However, a lot of residents in the vicinity still refer it by the previous name.

Prem Kumar, a local resident, said while speaking to the Free Press Journal that the location has always been a preferred choice to watch movies. Expressing how he feels to over PVR Sion ceasing its operations, he said, "Be it Roopam or PVR Cinemas, it has been my first choice to tune into films. As it happens to be close to my stay, and also my college (SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sion) I have visited here along family, friends to make moments and memories while staying glued to the big screen."

It is yet unclear whether the movie spot is completely getting off, or being taken over by another entertainment brand. When FPJ tried to connect with PVR Cinemas for details, the call couldn't be reached.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:59 PM IST