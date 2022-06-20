e-Paper Get App

Five planets to form rare alignment in night sky; check timings

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Five planets will form a rare alignment this month. This rare astronomical arrangement last took place in December 2004. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are in a planetary alignment from June 3. According to NASA, the next such arrangement will not take place before September 8, 2040.

The best time to view the planets

According to CNN, stargazers in the northern hemisphere need to observe the eastern-southern horizon while those in the southern hemisphere need to look along the eastern-northeastern horizon.

Will this phenomenon impact Earth?

This phenomenon has importance in astrology, which is not a science, but not in astronomy. According to astrology, the arrangement will bring good fortune for the universe.

article-image

