Norwegian dance group gives new twist to Kangana Ranaut's Sadi Gali

Image credits: Google

Do you often use social media? If that is the case, then you might have seen the dance clips of the Norway dance crew Quick Style. The dance group had impressed netizens with their dance on songs like Kala Chasma, Chura Ke Dil Mera and Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal. They are now back with another power-packed dance video. This time, they are dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s famous song Sadi Gali from Tanu Weds Manu (2011 movie). The dance clip has gone viral and will surely make you sway.

Check out the viral dance video here:

Quick Style posted the video on their Instagram handle with an interesting caption, "We are not done yet!” The clip shows men wearing suits and glares dancing to the hit song.

The clip has received more than 1.1. million views and it looks like the numbers are just increasing. What do you think about this dance video?