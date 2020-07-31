FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: Twitter user asks men to avoid Bengali women, gets mocked

Amid the ongoing controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, several people close to the late actor have made shocking revelations about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput's father K.K. Singh filed a case against the 'Jalebi' actress, accusing her of taking money from Sushant and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. A report even claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was into 'black magic. Amid this, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to ask men to avoid Bengali women and got trolled by Tweeple.

"STAY SAFE MEN / BOYS . Bengali girls are dominating, they know how to make guys fall for them. They catch big fish, good looking highly paid guys. If you want to be her servant and financer and are okay to leave your family and join her family then go ahead," read the tweet, which was shared with hashtag - Rhea Chakraborty.

The distasteful tweet received a lot of flak from Tweeple and several netizens slammed the user for passing sweeping comment about an entire community.

A user wrote, "Ma’am I think you are transgressing the boundaries of societal propriety by tarring a whole community with one brush. This is plain wrong. I think Bengali women make wonderful friends and are productive citizens within and outside Bengal. And they’re certainly NOT mercenary."

"Don’t agree to your sweeping assessment of Bengali ladies ....having spent 8 years in Bengal," commented another user.

A comment read: "Where are we as a society where one #RheaChakroborty is used to paint the entire Bengali community a certain shade? We have our issues, but to brand strong, educated, opinionated women as dominating gold-diggers is appalling. So are women only to be docile trophies at home?"

Meanwhile, a few users had rather hilarious comebacks to the tweet.

Check out the reactions here: