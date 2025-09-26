 Filmy Romance On Moving Bike: Woman Sitting On Tank Tightly Cuddles Partner, Indulges In Steamy PDA In Ajmer; VIDEO
Filmy Romance On Moving Bike: Woman Sitting On Tank Tightly Cuddles Partner, Indulges In Steamy PDA In Ajmer; VIDEO

A young couple was seen in a compromising position on a moving bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A passerby recorded them indulging in an intimate moment on the bike in a risky stunt, and the video is now going viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on the bike's tank, hugging tightly to her partner, who is speeding the bike.

Rutunjay Dole
Friday, September 26, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Filmy Romance On Moving Bike: Woman Sitting On Tank Tightly Cuddles Partner, Indulges In Steamy PDA; VIDEO | X @ncrpatrika

Ajmer, Rajasthan: A young couple was seen in a compromising position on a moving bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A passerby recorded them indulging in an intimate moment on the bike in a risky stunt, and the video is now going viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on the bike's tank, hugging tightly to her partner, who is speeding the bike. Ajmer Police have taken cognizance of the video, and the couple is being searched with the help of the video.

On Thursday night, September 25, an awkward sight was witnessed by the passersby on Ajmer Street when a couple was spotted romancing in a filmy style on the speeding bike. A passerby recorded them in a compromising position where the woman can be seen sitting on the tank of the bike, facing her partner and cuddling with him tightly. The bike rider is fortunately wearing a helmet, but is driving the bike at high speed, which could risk both their lives.

WATCH VIDEO:

Police Response:

On the viral video shared by @ncrpatrika, the police responded and asked to take the matter seriously to the respected authorities. @RajPoliceHelp tagged Ajmer Police and wrote, " Please provide information about the actions taken and the current status." While @AjmerpoliceR wrote, " Information is being sent to the concerned police station."

Similar Instances In The Past:

Read Also
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
article-image

A video of a loving young couple from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media, in which the girlfriend and boyfriend are sitting while hugging each other on a moving bike. Both are seen romancing and breaking traffic rules on the moving bike. In the viral video, the young man is riding the bike, and his girlfriend is sitting on the bike tank in front of him, hugging him tightly.

