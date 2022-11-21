e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral

FIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral

Amul has got nostalgic about the football season. In a social media post, the Indian dairy brand took to throwback its creatives towards the previous FIFA games.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral | FPJ
Follow us on

With the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, football fever has taken over the entire world. Amul has got nostalgic about the football season. In a social media post, the Indian dairy brand took to throwback its creatives towards the previous FIFA games. Bringing the best from their pictorial tributes since FIFA World Cup 1986, Amul shared a collection of the artworks on Twitter.

The first FIFA-related topical Amul ever published was at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Mexico. During then, Diego Maradona, a renowned football player from Argentina national football team was honoured by Amul.

For 2022, Amul spotlighted none other than Lionel Messi, who seems to have a huge fan following from across the globe. "Masska for Messi," read their recent creative. In another artwork, they expressed tribute to the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watch video

Read Also
'Bro got ignored': Ranveer Singh's impromptu chat with journalist Martin Brundle goes viral from...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...

Viral Photo Fact Check: Did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play a game of chess amid FIFA World...

Viral Photo Fact Check: Did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play a game of chess amid FIFA World...

FIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral

FIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral

Mumbai: Start-up company providing 'funeral services' goes viral

Mumbai: Start-up company providing 'funeral services' goes viral

FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming,...

FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming,...