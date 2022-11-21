FIFA World Cup: From 1986 to 2022, Amul's iconic tribute to the football tournament goes viral | FPJ

With the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, football fever has taken over the entire world. Amul has got nostalgic about the football season. In a social media post, the Indian dairy brand took to throwback its creatives towards the previous FIFA games. Bringing the best from their pictorial tributes since FIFA World Cup 1986, Amul shared a collection of the artworks on Twitter.

The first FIFA-related topical Amul ever published was at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Mexico. During then, Diego Maradona, a renowned football player from Argentina national football team was honoured by Amul.

For 2022, Amul spotlighted none other than Lionel Messi, who seems to have a huge fan following from across the globe. "Masska for Messi," read their recent creative. In another artwork, they expressed tribute to the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watch video

Let us prepare for the biggest #football festival in the world by taking a trip down the memory lane with #Amul Topicals!



Music Credit: Ricky Martin - The Cup of Life pic.twitter.com/2OATitG40N — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 19, 2022