'Bro got ignored': Ranveer Singh's impromptu chat with journalist Martin Brundle goes viral from Qatar, netizens react | YouTube/Formula 1 News

FIFA has begun, and the football fever is all in the air. If you were watching the game last evening on your mobile or television screens, you might have spotted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh smiling and waving at you from Qatar.

Meanwhile, when journalist Martin Brundle was capturing candid reactions from fans gathered there, Ranveer took to strike a chat with the Formula 1 news reporter. Blame it on the funky clothes or something else, Brundle didn't recognise the performer from the Indian film industry. Soon as Ranveer introduced himself as a Bollywood actor and an entertainer from India, the journalist admitted that he "momentarily forgot" about the case.

Watch:

Later in their quick conversation, an impromptu chat from the football arena, Ranveer can be heard expressing on how he felt about being there, and said, "On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." While signing off the chat, Brundle appreciated the actor's dressing when he said, ""Respect for that suit, that's punchy." To this, Ranveer hilariously replied, "I have to send it all back in the morning."

When the video rolled out live, Ranveer fans were a bit disappointed for him going unnoticed among the crowd. "Lil bro got ignored, " "Well, that was awkward," fans commented on the episode. Yet, some didn't feel bad about the approach, and felt no wrong about Ranveer not being recognised by the journalist. They compared Ranveer with Shah Rukh Khan, and said, "It's okay guys,,,, he is not SRK! (sic)"