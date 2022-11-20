FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS, Morgan Freeman perform as Qatar kicks off Middle East's first football mega event with glitz and fireworks

Qatar on Sunday opened the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and football fans who have poured into this energy-rich nation after it was battered by a regional boycott and international criticism.

With American actor Morgan Freeman's dulcet voice and an Arabian theme with camels, the opening ceremony began with a promise of "everyone is welcome."

"O, people! We created you from a male and a female, and We made you races and tribes, so that you may come to know one another. The best among you before Allah is the most righteous. Allah is Knowing and Aware."



QURAN (Surah al-Hujurat 13) 🤍#FIFAWorldCup#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/kcRXZvi49F — Amina (@Amina48117168) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Korean pop band BTS' singer Jung Kook launched his new single during the opening ceremony.

The Korean singer got the fans grooving as he performed the song Dreamers from the official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the opening ceremony.

The Global superstar was accompanied by singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

On Sunday night at the opening was UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kuwait's crown prince also came, along with the director-general of the World Health Organization and Djibouti's president. Also present was Jordan's King Abdullah II.

But the biggest applause came for Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who secured the tournament back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Iran sent just its minister of youth and sports - not its hard-line president - as the Islamic Republic faces monthslong protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country's morality police.

But ahead of the match, an honor guard on camels and Arabian horses, some with M4 rifles slung over their shoulders, awaited the VIPs - and even VVIPs according to the road signs - expected for the event.

Jungkook becomes the first Korean Act to ever perform at the FIFA World Cup