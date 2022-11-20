FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: BTS' Jung Kook mesmerises fans with new single 'Dreamers' during opening ceremony, watch

Korean pop band BTS' singer Jung Kook launched his new single during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday, November 20.

The Korean singer got the fans grooving as he performed the song Dreamers from the official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the opening ceremony.

The Global superstar was accompanied by singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The Korean quickly trended on social media as fans showered the musical star with compliments.

Earlier, Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman opened the proceedings with Ghanim Muftah.

Thirty two teams will be eyeing glory in this once-in-four-years football extravaganza.

The teams are hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

France are the defending champions, having won their second title in 2018 after defeating Croatia in the final. They will be aiming to defend their crown against a world-class competition offered by these aforementioned teams.

This marks the first time the Middle East is hosting the event. It is also the first time the World Cup is being held outside the typical June-July window, in order to avoid the desert heat during the summer in Qatar.

Eight stadiums across Qatar will be hosting the 64 matches of this tournament.

