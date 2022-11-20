FIFA president Gianni Infantino open to North Korea hosting the World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he is open to North Korea hosting the FIFA World Cup in the future |

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he is open to North Korea hosting the FIFA World Cup in the future.

Re-elected unopposed for a third term Infantino Infantino gave a lengthy speech on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar, bashing criticism of the host nation and accusing the western media of hypocrisy.

The Swiss-born chief said it was not beyond possibility that football’s showpiece event could one day take place in North Korea despite unsuccessfully trying to convince the dictatorship nation to co host the Women's tournament alongside their neighbours South Korea.

FIFA is a global football organisation, Infantino said. We are football people, not politicians and we want to bring people together.

'I actually went to North Korea some years ago to ask the North Koreans if they were ready to host part of the Women's World Cup with South Korea.

'Well, I was not successful, obviously, but I would go another 100 times if it would help.

North Korea are ranked 112th and have not made an appearance at the show piece event since the South Africa edition in 2010, their second appearance with their debut coming in 1966 in England.

South Korea co hosted the 2002 edition along side Japan which was won by Brazil . Their hostile neighbours are yet to host any showpiece event till date.

Infantino's has face widescale flak for his comments, with many pointing out to human right violations and deaths to migrant workers that have enveloped the tournament.

Qatar's stance against LGBTQ community has also come under the scanner. Both the England and the Wales team will wear rainbow bands to show solidarity with the the LGBTQ community.

'We're living in the same world, we have to live together. We have to understand each other but also understand that we're different too, with beliefs, different history, different backgrounds, but the same world. And we have to get along with each other.