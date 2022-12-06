e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan exits game with 'Thank you' note, leaves origami art in Qatar's dressing room

Not the first time that Japan has given such a tribute to the football tournament, the same was displayed in their earlier games too.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan exits game with 'Thank you' note, leaves origami art in Qatar's dressing room | Getty
Japan vs Croatia was a crucial match for the team to qualify for the next level, and Maya Yoshida's team couldn't make it ahead. After losing 3-1 on penalties against Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday, Japan got eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

During their exit from the football tournament, they marked goodbye in their style - origami art, and a gentle gratitude note to the match host. Japanese players left the dressing room with a "Thank You" note penned in both Japenese and Arabic, along with a few origami-based cranes.


Also, this isn't the initial time that the national team has expressed gratitude in such a manner. Days ago, when Yoshida and his players were on the grounds to goal against Germany, they not only made headlines for cleaning the stadium but also left their mark with origami art and a thanks note.

Read Also
ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS...
article-image

