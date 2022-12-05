ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS message | File

In case you had all eyes on the FIFA tournament game between England and Senegal, you might have spotted Harry Kane's armband. What did it have? This time, he didn't decide to attract flak and chaos over the message on his armbands as the footballer took to pass on a noble message to the viewers.

After facing controversy for wearing the 'One Love' armband during the football match in Qatar, the England captain was recently spotted spreading the "Education for all" message. Fans took to social media as they saw their player voicing for a great cause.

Meanwhile, talking of the game, Harry Kane scored his first goal of the FIFA 2022 season, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday, and eventually setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. England will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 11.