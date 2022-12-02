FIFA 2022: Did Nora Fatehi hold the Indian flag upside down? Twitterati troll the actress over viral video

FIFA 2022: Did Nora Fatehi hold the Indian flag upside down? Twitterati troll the actress over viral photo | Twitter

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Tuesday set the stage on fire as she performed at the FIFA fan festival in Doha. Nora grooved on several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage and later waved the Indian flag while she screamed "Jai Hind". However, she was spotted of holding the national flag incorrectly, which made her subject to trolls.

A video showing Nora hold the Indian flag upside down has gone viral from her performance in Qatar. Also, those footage and screenshots from aren't fake as the actress and model was seen negligently holding the national flag. The video was uploaded by Nora on her Instagram page.

Watch video, and check out some reactions