Fellowmen, fans celebrate 'Super Talented' actor Vijay Sethupathi's birthday

Vijay Sethupathi is an Indian actor, producer, screenwriter, lyricist and playback singer who works mainly in Tamil cinema. It is today that he celebrates his 44th birthday.

He began his career in 1996 by playing small uncredited roles in films, before his first lead role in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), under Seenu Ramasamy's direction. 2012 marked a turning point in Vijay Sethupathi's career; all his three releases were critical and commercial successes, resulting in a rise in his popularity. Of the several films we performed, he is best remembered for 96, Master, Super Deluxe, etc.

On his birthday, fellowmen, fans and netizens extended wishes to the 'Super Talented' actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, in his birthday greeting in Tamil to Vijay Sethupathi, said, "Vijay Sethupathi does not go after the market. Rather, he is on an independent search. He is one of the important actors of the next generation of heroes. His search and his courage will not go waste. My heartiest birthday wishes to my brother Vijay Sethupathi."

Ponram, director of Rajini Murugan, took to share photos of celebrating the birthday bash of the renowned actor along cake cutting snaps, and wrote, "Wish a happy birthday thalaiva..."

Vignesh Shivan, writer-director-producer of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, shared a note for Vijay on this special day. The long Instagram note read, “You are the rarest combination of being the sweetest , greatest , nicest human being and also an outstanding actor ! You inspire me in every shot I take of u!”

TV Actress E. Neelima wrote, "Years pass by! But this man and his humbleness and care stays the same for every soul he comes across! Such a rare soul he is!! Stay the same and keep spreading the love n warmth Sethu.happy happy birthday Nanba @VijaySethuOffl"

Years pass by! But this man and his humbleness and care stays the same for every soul he comes across! Such a rare soul he is!! Stay the same and keep spreading the love n warmth Sethu.happy happy birthday Nanba @VijaySethuOffl 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iNOgKh1B1X — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) January 15, 2022

Happy Birthday to a fine actor and a star @VijaySethuOffl . Wish you a wonderful year ahead. #HBDVijaySethupathi#HappyBirthdayVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/IPDc1i1eWS — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 16, 2022

Rise of @VijaySethuOffl made others fear 🔥



A lot more to come 🥳#HBDVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/jOqImehDc8 — NAAN DHAAN DA MASS-U ⱽᴬᴬᵀᴴᴵ😎| ᴹˢᴰᶦᵃⁿ ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳ 💛 (@Kaar_the_k_n_r_) January 16, 2022

Happy birthday @VijaySethuOffl sir wishing you beautiful day and many blessings for the year ahead 😁 pic.twitter.com/GprPaeTApz — S r u s h t i i D a n g e (@srushtiDange) January 16, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:30 PM IST