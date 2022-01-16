Sidharth Malhotra turns 37: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet and others extend birthday wishes

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome stars of Bollywood. He is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona and commendable acting.

The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself in the competitive industry with his sheer talent and hard work. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

The handsome star turned a year older on January 16. Several B-town celebrities wished him on his special day.

From Anushka Sharma to Rashmika Mandanna, all of them have taken to their Instagram stories to wish Sidharth.

Anushka Sharma shared a story of Sidharth looking handsome. In the picture, he is wearing a white sleeveless vest over black pants as he sat with his hands folded and with an intense look on his face. Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always.”

Even Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish Sidharth. She shared a photo of Sidharth looking dapper in a basic white t-shirt and jeans, posing with his hand his pocket. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday. May you have all the joy love peace and happiness this year."

Rashmika Mandanna who is going to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth wished her co-star on her Instagram stories with a cute picture. She captioned, “ We for sure need to take more pichas together..Happy happy birthday you!”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of her feeding Sidharth cake during a birthday celebration along with a birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year."

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:45 PM IST