FarmActsGameChanger vs #BharatBandh: Hashtag war on Twitter as BJP, critics battle it out on social media

Twitter trends on Tuesday may be all about the ongoing farmer protests and Bharat Bandh, but there's certainly a wide variety to them. While some are tweeting out their support to the farmers, others are attempting to pitch counter trends in support of the government. And then of course, there are those tweeting fervently about various leaders involved in one way or another with the protests.

With most of Twitter taking sides, we have several leading hashtags - both in English and Hindi that have taken over the trends. As we write this article, '#आज_भारत_बंद_है' (today is Bharat Bandh) is the leading trend on the micro-blogging site. But for every trend, there is a counter-trend. '#हर_शहर_चालू_है' (every city is operational) proclaims another segment of Twitter.

'#FarmActsGameChanger' reads the top English trend in India at present. '#BharatBandh' proclaims another.