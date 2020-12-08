FarmActsGameChanger vs #BharatBandh: Hashtag war on Twitter as BJP, critics battle it out on social media

Twitter trends on Tuesday may be all about the ongoing farmer protests and Bharat Bandh, but there's certainly a wide variety to them. While some are tweeting out their support to the farmers, others are attempting to pitch counter trends in support of the government. And then of course, there are those tweeting fervently about various leaders involved in one way or another with the protests.
With most of Twitter taking sides, we have several leading hashtags - both in English and Hindi that have taken over the trends. As we write this article, '#आज_भारत_बंद_है' (today is Bharat Bandh) is the leading trend on the micro-blogging site. But for every trend, there is a counter-trend. '#हर_शहर_चालू_है' (every city is operational) proclaims another segment of Twitter.
'#FarmActsGameChanger' reads the top English trend in India at present. '#BharatBandh' proclaims another.
The tweets appear to follow a certain template depending on their hashtag of choice.
"I Stand with Farmers. And I support #BharatBandh! Do you?" asks one user.
"The biggest enemy of Indian farmers is misinformation spread by politicians. Know your facts. What you have really got is #FarmActsGameChanger" counters another user sharing several 'myth-busting' charts.
Incidentally, the hashtag 'FarmActsGameChanger' is also being used by official handles including that of DD News. It also seems to be a favourite among BJP leaders and Union Ministers today.
But not to worry.
Where there is a BJP trend, there is usually a Congress antithesis ready and waiting. "Is there no end to the pain the BJP will inflict on the people of India? #BharatBandh" the party tweeted on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also cropped up in the Twitter trends as his party alleges that he has been placed under house arrest amid the protests.