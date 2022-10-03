Fans troll 'Adipurush' after teaser launch, compare it with POGO and Cartoon Network shows

The much-awaited teaser and poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' was launched at a grand event on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday (October 2).

The one-minute-forty-six-second long teaser reflects the scale of the film. From the look of it, the mythological epic promises a visual spectacle. The intriguing teaser shows Lord Rama, who is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh. It also gives a glimpse of Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon’s characters.

However, Twitterati were disappointed with Prabhas-Kriti Sanon led film. They called cartoons from their childhood days much better than the upcoming feature film. If Adipurush had to be released on an OTT, netizens guessed it to be on either of these kid's cartoon channels.

Check out a few reactions right here:

भाड़ me jaye adipurush

Mujhe to pogo pasand hai 🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣 — Ayush Sinha (@AyushSi28437251) October 3, 2022

#BoycottbollywoodCompletely



Adipurush should be bought by

Cartoon Network India or Pogo

, it will be hit there — Tweprilayankar #SaveRhino (@tweprilayankar) October 3, 2022

Is #Adipurush launching only on Pogo or it will be available on Cartoon Network also? #AdipurushTeaser #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch #AdipurushTeaserMegaPremiere — Samik Sen (@realsamik) October 3, 2022

Yeh #Adipurush Cartoon Network mein release hoga ya POGO pe? — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 3, 2022

Utterly disappointed after watching the teaser of Adipurush. Felt like i was watching Hanuman on CN/ POGO in 2005-08.. When people already know the story,u need to bring something out of the box on screen,not cartoony characters.#Adipurush #cartoon@omraut — Rahul Raj (@RjMsD18) October 3, 2022

The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, making the location very relevant for this grand event.

'Adipurush' hopes to be a mega Indian film and a visual extravaganza, and is listed for release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.