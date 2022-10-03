e-Paper Get App
Fans troll 'Adipurush' after teaser launch, compare it with POGO and Cartoon Network shows

If Adipurush had to release on an OTT, netizens guessed it to be on either of these kid's cartoon channels.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
The much-awaited teaser and poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' was launched at a grand event on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday (October 2).

The one-minute-forty-six-second long teaser reflects the scale of the film. From the look of it, the mythological epic promises a visual spectacle. The intriguing teaser shows Lord Rama, who is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh. It also gives a glimpse of Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon’s characters.

However, Twitterati were disappointed with Prabhas-Kriti Sanon led film. They called cartoons from their childhood days much better than the upcoming feature film. If Adipurush had to be released on an OTT, netizens guessed it to be on either of these kid's cartoon channels.

Check out a few reactions right here:

The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, making the location very relevant for this grand event.

'Adipurush' hopes to be a mega Indian film and a visual extravaganza, and is listed for release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

