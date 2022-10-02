Bigg Boss 16: Netizens call Kashmera Shah a 'hypocrite' for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan

The first episode of the new season of "Bigg Boss" premiered on Saturday, October 1, wherein Sajid told host Salman Khan that he had been sitting at home for four years and would now connect with the audience via this show, thus revealing his comeback.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were upset and angered to see #MeToo accused Sajid Khan make it to the reality show. However, adding to the controversy, Bigg Boss 1 fame Kashmera Shah was seen speaking in favour of Sajid Khan.

Kashmera had tweeted expressing her excitement about the show and seeing Sajid onscreen. She wrote in support for him, “Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan."

Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 1, 2022

This didn't go well with netizens; they slammed Shah and called her a hypocrite over feminist remarks while recollecting the incident from Bigg Boss 15 involving Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. She had then told Karan, “Shakal dekhi hai (Have you even seen your face)” while calling him a possessive boyfriend.

Now, as she supported the sexual offender's entry in the reality show, fans pulled back her punch line and hit the trend 'Kashmera Shakal Dekh Apni' on Twitter.

Check some reactions:

Ok on a serious the purpose of trend is to show the hypocrisy when she said someone about feminism inside the show last year but now openly supporting a person being accused for molestation by 9+ women .. like seriously why such double takes ???



KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI https://t.co/XU2QLrnfkD — Juhi Jain| Team Bigboss (@juhiJainID) October 2, 2022

