Fans praise model #LilaMoss for walking Fendi xVersace fashion show with her insulin pump on full display

Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss's daughter, made a strong statement on the runway as she put an end to the Milan Fashion Week in a way no one could ever imagine. The 19- year old girl walked the runway at Fendi and Versace's combined show, titled 'Fendace,' leaving her fans stunned. The young model, who has type 1 diabetes, wore a cropped jacket and a baroque-pattered bodysuit as she confidently showed her legs, along with an insulin pump on her thigh below her hip.

She opened up to the media a while before that she has Type 1 diabetes, which necessitates the use of insulin injections or pumps to control blood sugar levels. However, she chose not to cover it up beneath all the glitz and shine, which has inspired several young adults and even children.

The model also took to Instagram to post a carousel of her stunning photos from the runway. She also shared a few clips of her walk and some BTS footage from the show, for her fans.

Netizens have flooded the platform, appreciating the young model for breaking social stigma around insulin pumps.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Gives my son hope that he can be confident of his diagnosis rather than hiding it. Thank you #lilamoss 👊💙 https://t.co/usxwTh5C12 — Sandeep Walia (@swalia168) October 5, 2021

Thank you all for your support with my research so far😊 You truly are an exceptional community! loved seeing #lilamoss over the weekend.. some normalisation of the insulin pump and that diabetes is not just down to lifestyle choices! #diabetes #T1D pic.twitter.com/iTWmBvdo4T — Rachel Flynn (@RachelFlynnPsy) September 30, 2021

Wow, as an insulin pump user, to see #lilamoss wear one proudly on the runway is really special, especially for young T1 diabetics who are embarrassed by a device that literally keeps us alive.

Bravo 👏 👏 https://t.co/E4lwZa1WBy — 🦋Adam Driver is my God🇦🇺🐈 (@queenoferebor12) September 30, 2021

I shared this with my 13 year old granddaughter who is type one diabetic.

Thank you #lilamoss for being an inspiration to her and other young girls with diabetes 🥰 https://t.co/j9McCcjgFi — Karen (@walka03) September 29, 2021

Wow! Great to see #lilamoss showing the world that #T1D doesn’t define her but she doesn’t have to hide it either! https://t.co/QihJ4G4j4e — Marcie Drury Brown, MD, MCR (@pedsendoPDX) September 29, 2021

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 thank you #lilamoss for all the pwd & cwd whom in the past have hidden their T1 & more recently their tech @DiabetesUK @JDRFUK #gbdoc Still know of people who hide it to the person they’re dating for like 8 months & to workplace etc pic.twitter.com/aQc9txpNcO — Anna 💙 (@Anna90523382) September 27, 2021

Lila is a well-known model who walked the runway for Topshop at the 2017 London Fashion Week. She was born in London, England, on September 29, 2002.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:10 PM IST