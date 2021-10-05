e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

Fans praise model #LilaMoss for walking Fendi xVersace fashion show with her insulin pump on full display

Dhea Eapen
Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss's daughter, made a strong statement on the runway as she put an end to the Milan Fashion Week in a way no one could ever imagine. The 19- year old girl walked the runway at Fendi and Versace's combined show, titled 'Fendace,' leaving her fans stunned. The young model, who has type 1 diabetes, wore a cropped jacket and a baroque-pattered bodysuit as she confidently showed her legs, along with an insulin pump on her thigh below her hip.

She opened up to the media a while before that she has Type 1 diabetes, which necessitates the use of insulin injections or pumps to control blood sugar levels. However, she chose not to cover it up beneath all the glitz and shine, which has inspired several young adults and even children.

The model also took to Instagram to post a carousel of her stunning photos from the runway. She also shared a few clips of her walk and some BTS footage from the show, for her fans.

Netizens have flooded the platform, appreciating the young model for breaking social stigma around insulin pumps.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Lila is a well-known model who walked the runway for Topshop at the 2017 London Fashion Week. She was born in London, England, on September 29, 2002.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:10 PM IST
