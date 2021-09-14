Watch Video: As Met Gala returns after hiatus - Here's what celebrities wore to fashion's biggest event

After a year-long hiatus, fashion's biggest event of the year, the Met Gala returned in 2021 with some memorable outfits in tow. The theme of the evening, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' also reflected the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition. This year's Met Gala event was co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Renowned for being the ultimate sartorial spectacle, attracting the most famous celebrities and designers, the Met Gala's red carpet has a history of creating memorable outfits. This year's theme was a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave, some certainly stood out from the crowd. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic 'Dune' references - take a look at some of the most iconic red carpet revellers of 2021.

Rapper Lil Nas X made a statement in a three-part golden ensemble designed for him especially for the Met Gala by Versace. He started in a regal robe, then removed it to show a shiny gold knight's suit, then took that off to reveal his spangled jumpsuit.

Musician Grimes undertook a rather literal interpretation of the book 'Dune' by Frank Herbert with a mask from the original movie and Iris van Herpen's black and white semi-sheer 'Bene Gesserit' gown - a custom creation.

Zoe Kravitz stunned everyone in a silver, see-through Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress with a halter neck, while actor and singer Jennifer Lopez arrived in a brown Ralph Lauren look that comprised a plunging gown fitted with a leather belt and a plunging neckline along with feathered sleeves. She accessorised with a cowboy hat and medallion necklace.

One of the last arrivals of the evening, Kendall made an entrance in a Givenchy Haute Couture custom-made look by Matthew M. Williams. Her dress was embroidered with crystals, crystal flowers, and crystal fringe, paired with matching embroidered gloves, a silk tulle bustier and beige leather sandals.

Fashion designer Harris Reed was responsible for Somali-American model Iman's show-stopping ensemble, which featured a gold baroque-patterned corset and a feathered tiered skirt. The standout feature was its large circular headdress.

Take a look at some of the other dresses from the night:

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:45 PM IST